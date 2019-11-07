Firies grueling 1504-step climb the easy job

GOOD CAUSE: Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton's Wayne "Wiggles" Koppel is selling raffle tickets to raise funds for the Firies Climb for MND this weekend.

WHEN the going gets tough during the Firies Climb for MND, a 1504-step, 98-storey climb to the top of Sydney Tower Eye on Saturday, Grafton firefighter Wayne "Wiggles” Koppel has a simple mantra that keeps him going: I'm doing the easy job.

Taking part in the Firies Climb for Motor Neurone Disesase this weekend, Wiggles said while the climb would be 20 minutes of pain, the challenge was nothing compared to what people went through on a daily basis living with the disease and the challenges their family and friends faced.

"When I meet people with MND and their family and friends, I always say that I'm doing the easy job, when they have to fight every day,” he said.

Wiggles was outside Toast Espresso yesterday raising money for the charity climb that raises funds for Macquarie University, which houses Australia's largest MND research facility.

Daily Examiner journalist Jarrard Potter (right) kitted out in some of the 20kg of gear Grafton Fire and Rescue firefighter Wayne "Wiggles" Koppel will wear for the 98 storey Firies Climb for MND at Sydney Tower Eye this weekend. Jarrard Potter

To help the fundraising efforts, Wiggles is raffling off one of his own firefighter helmets, complete with battle scars.

"The fundraising has been going great, the local response has been really good and people have been more than happy to donate money, even without buying a ticket,” he said.

No stranger to the Firies Climb for MND, this year's event will be the third for Wiggles, who is inspired by the people who live with MND every day.

"There are certain floors of the building that are named after those who have died from MND and those that have it and their families and it's really special to see something like that, it really eggs you on,” he said.

"We also really support each other, we're all in it together and we make sure no one is left behind. If we see someone doing it tough we get behind them, motivate and encourage them to make sure everyone gets to the top.”

Arriving at the Grafton station after transferring from Dubbo in April this year, Wiggles said there was sure to be some friendly rivalry between himself and his former station.

"Some of the younger guys reckon they're going to get me, but we'll see how long they last,” he said.

Wiggles thanked the support of local businesses, including Toast Espresso, for supporting the Firies Climb for MND.

To help raise money for MND resserach visit the Firies Climb for Motor Neurone Disease website.