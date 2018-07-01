Firies longtime commitment to community

JOYFUL: Keith Taylor and Ken Ellem after receiving their 60 years of long service medals from the Rural Fire Service.

JOYFUL: Keith Taylor and Ken Ellem after receiving their 60 years of long service medals from the Rural Fire Service. Ebony Stansfield

GENOROSITY, understanding, empathy and compassion - these are just some of the attributes of the Rural Fire Service volunteers who risk their lives everyday for the Clarence Valley community.

Fitting these attributes is Ken Ellem and Keith Taylor, who were recognised along with other volunteers who had clocked up more than 1,174 years of combined service at a medal presentation on Saturday.

51 long service medals were awarded at the Ulmarra Clarence Valley Fire Control Centre by Assistant Commissioner Steve Yorke who said he and the RFS were proud of all of their service.

”It's just a magnificent effort, your commitment to this organisation and service,” he spoke to the audience.

Photos View Photo Gallery

MP Chris Gulaptis who attended said it was an enormous level of service and that the community owed a huge debt of gratitude.

Ken Ellem, one of two recipients who received the Long Service fifth Clasp for the Rural Fire Brigade, joined the Kangaroo Creek Bush Fire Brigade in 1958 and is now the senior Deputy Captain and Vice President of the Kangaroo Creek Brigade.

In his speech Mr Ellem said the Rural Fire Service was completely different when he joined, where they used a horse and cart and wet bags to fight the fires.

He said it was an honour to receive the medal.

Mr Ellem has served in various field officer positions for a period spanning more than 58 years.

Ken was described by Superintendant Stuart Watts as part of the backbone of the brigade and the local Kangaroo Creek community.

”Ken has fought fires over many years along-side his brigade in some of the most challenging and difficult terrains,” he said.

In 2000 he was also recognised by his peers when he was awarded Life Membership in the RFS.

Keith Taylor also received a Long Service Fifth Clasp for 60 years of service after he joined the Coutts Crossing Bush Fire Brigade in 1958.

Mr Taylor currently serves in the position of Deputy Captain, with more than 18 years of experience as a Field Officer.

"It's great, I've made a lot of friends, and it's nice to be able to help the community.”

Mr Taylor said you can see the relief you see on people's faces when you arrive to help.

Taylor was described by Superintendant Stuart Watts as a dedicated and commitment Brigade member who remained active attending MVA and fire incident call outs.

In 2002 he was also recognised by his peers when he was awarded a life membership.