BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard.
Firies reveal 'sparks from other cars' cause of incident

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Aug 2018 7:32 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have revealed it was 'sparks from wrecked cars being loaded together' that caused more than eight cars to go up in smoke.

The incident occurred at Gympie Auto Wreckers on Noosa Rd just after 11am that sent smoke billowing through Monkland.

 

A QFES spokesman said this type of incident is not that uncommon.

"The main concern firies had was to contain the fire as it was a wrecking yard, we didn't want the fire to spread to other places," the spokesman said.

"There was also gas cylinders so that made it a bit tricky, firies spent upto four hours to ensure the scene was safe before they all left."

Three fire crews fought the blaze and managed to contain the situation by midday.

 

Scrap yard staff assisted with heavy machinery, by separating cars to help firefighters access the fire.

No injuries were reported.

