Firies take on a race to the top of Sydney

Members of Fire Rescue Station 372 at Maclean Sam Headon, Boyd Moore and Andrew Tom relax after finishing the climb of the Sydney Tower raising money for Motor Neurone Disease.

IT MAY well be the hardest exercise he said he'd ever done, but for Andrew Tom and the other Clarence Valley firefighters, the pain of the weekend was worth it.

The firefighters from both Maclean and Grafton Fire and Rescue NSW completed the Firefighters Climb for MND in the Sydney Tower and for the Maclean crew's first go, he said it was much harder than he thought it would be.

"You get down the bottom and look up and think "holy crap it's a long way - but it was harder than I thought it would be," he said.

"But I'd absolutely do it again, it was such a good thing to do."

The Maclean crew raised more than $7200 through lead-up charity bowls days and barbecues throughout the area, and completed the course in just over 17 minutes, with the others finishing within a minute.

"Boyd was 67th, I was 68th and Sam 85th out of the 509 firefighters there," Andrew said.

"We've been training since March - and I think we'll be right to go by next year," he laughed.

The Grafton crew of Will and Marty Boyd, Andrew Bannister and Scott Purnell managed to raise more than $11,000, including a trivia night held at the GDSC.

Grafton firefighters get ready to climb the Sydney Tower for the motor neurone disease fundraiser

This is the second year the crew have made the long climb, and this year Marty got bragging rights over brother Will.

"I let him win this year," Will said. "I had cramps the night before and I cramped on the 10th floor and had to push through it."

That wasn't the worst of it, with Andrew waking up on the day with tonsillitis, but deciding to push through, posting a time of 19 minutes, with Marty beating Will home by less than 20 seconds.

"We didn't really do any training at all," Mr Boyd said.

As an extra incentive, the Grafton crew carried the names of three Grafton locals who had died from motor neurone disease on their helmets.

Both crews wanted to thank all the sponsors and people who had donated to the cause and said they were keen to go again next year.

"Like it says, we won't stop until they find a cure," Will said.