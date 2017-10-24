LOOKING UP: Grafton on the path to progress

PURPLE RAIN: NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey checks out what Grafton is famous for, while Cr Greg Clancy, NSW Minister for Transport Andrew Constance and local MP Chris Gulaptis inspect the site of the new cycleway.

TWO NSW Government heavyweights, in town for today's opening of the Woolgoolga-Halfway Creek section of the Pacific Highway upgrade, warmed up with a low-key ceremony yesterday.

The NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey, and the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Andrew Constance, inspected the section of Powell St, Grafton where a section of cycleway will be built.

The cycleway provides pedestrian and cycle access to Grafton Race Track, Grafton Indoor Sports Centre, Frank McGuren Field and Grafton Tenpin Bowl.

It also gives safe access for school children travelling from Grafton schools to the Westlawn area.

The $190,000 grant is small compared to the $4.5billion for the highway, but Mr Constance said it was an important addition to the amenity of Grafton.

"It's not just the racegoers, footy fans and basketball players who will benefit," he said.

"People like new mothers, who want to get out and push a pram to pursue

an active lifestyle, will benefit."

He said the grant was part of $120 million delivered statewide for similar projects from the Active Transport Walking and Cycling Program.

He said the grant money went to Clarence Valley Council to complete the cycleway, which will link up with recently completed Turf St section.

Ms Pavey said there was more good news for the region in the State Government's Future Transport Blueprint, once the Pacific Highway upgrade opened in 2020.

She forecast a revamp of the Gwydir Highway, linking the northern inland and north coast regions of the state.

This morning the ministers will head south along the highway to Corindi to officially open the latest section of the highway upgrade.

The section of highway has bypassed one of the worst flood-prone stretches of the national highway around Blackadder Creek, Corindi, which in times of torrential rain is often submerged by floodwater and cuts off interstate traffic.

Northbound lanes on a section near Halfway Creek will continue to be built over 2018 and 2019, the RMS advised recently.