First Big Brother contestant revealed

Australia, meet the first contestant to take part in the highly anticipated return of Big Brother - 30-year-old electrician Mat Garrick.

Mr Garrick is the first of the 20 contestants to be announced, with rumours circulating of who the other contestants might be.

After six years off our screens, Big Brother is back, with the show premiering in five weeks. A recent teaser featuring Big Brother's voice promised the show had "searched for a new breed of housemate."

It was also announced today that there will be a new system for voting out contestants from the reality TV show. The evictions will not be live and instead housemates will nominate and evict each other from the house with the Australian public ultimately deciding the winner in a live finale.

There's also $250,000 in prize money for the ultimate winner.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT MAT GARRICK

Age: 30

Location: Broken Hill, NSW

Occupation: Mining Electrician

Relationship status: Engaged

By all accounts, Mat is a real knockabout bloke.

Easygoing country bloke, Mr Garrick was born and raised in Broken Hill and is a sparky at the local mine.

He's a self-confessed sports nut, and admitted it's a bit of a running joke that he's Don Bradman "batting above average" with his fiance Jess.

Mr Garrick told 7 News he'll bring humour, wit, smarts, ADHD energy and a "beautiful big head" into the Big Brother house.

It's not the first time the electrician has been in the spotlight.

He was a panellist on ABC's Think Tank program hosted by Paul McDermott, but it was canned last year.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OTHER HOUSEMATES

Mat has promised his fiancee Jessica Byrne the wedding of her dreams if he takes home the win.

7 News revealed there will be 20 housemates aged between 19 and 62, so already we can guess how old the youngest and oldest contestants are.

The network also said we can expect to see these housemates "represent a broad range of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds".

Housemates will live in a custom-built house at North Head in Manly on Sydney's northern beaches, fitted with cameras and microphones recording every inch of the house and their every move, 24 hours a day.

THE RUMOURS

There's been plenty of rumours around what we can expect from the show.

Sonia Kruger, the host of the upcoming series, clarified a few misconceptions, but hinted at a few others on The Morning Show this morning.

Rumour one: A former housemate from a previous season reappears.

"Fake news. That is totally fake. I did hear that rumour, and thought it was interesting - but it's an all-new cast," Kruger said.

Rumour two: One of the housemates is in their 60s.

"That is a fact. The ages range from 19 to 62, and the average age is over 30. It's a very diverse group," Kruger said.

Rumour three: The Australian public will decide the winner.

"That is a fact. They will get the final say on who takes home a lot of money," Kruger said.

Rumour four: One of the contestants had a brush with coronavirus.

"That's fake news - I suspect there may be some confusion there," Kruger said.

"One of our crew members had a brush with coronavirus and it actually shut down production for a couple of days before we got the all-clear. But not a cast member."

Originally published as First Big Brother contestant revealed