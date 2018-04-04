First cane toads invaded NSW, now hedgehogs

CANE toads have been a pest animal across regions of the Northern Rivers for many years, but recent incursions of animals in NSW such as hedgehogs and Asian black-spined toads has prompted urgent action to stop them spreading.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has asked for input from the public on two new regulatory proposals aimed at better managing the biosecurity risks posed by cane toads and new pest animal incursions.

DPI Deputy Director General Biosecurity and Food Safety, Bruce Christie, said recent incursions of non-native pest animal species in NSW, including Asian black-spined toads, hedgehogs, snakes and turtles required prompt management action.

"These non-native animal species have the potential to seriously impact on our environment and can introduce exotic diseases, which could impact on our economy, environment and way of life," Mr Christie said.

"We want to ensure that reporting of high-risk exotic animals is made as early as possible so biosecurity risks of new pest animal incursions from intentional trafficking, stowaways, or other means, can be managed efficiently and effectively."

Discussion papers for public comment on the proposals are available from NSW DPI.

The cane toad discussion paper proposes a biosecurity zone, which will help prevent the spread and establishment of cane toads beyond their current distribution.

The proposed cane toad biosecurity zone would include all NSW local government areas, except those that cane toads already infest - Tweed, Byron, Lismore and Ballina LGAs and eastern parts of Richmond Valley, Kyogle and Clarence Valley LGAs.

Proposed regulatory measures which would apply within the biosecurity zone include requirements for landholders to notify authorities of the presence of cane toads, to destroy cane toads on their land and prohibiting people moving, keeping or releasing cane toads.

Current legislation requires that anyone who comes in contact with or otherwise deals with cane toads to ensure biosecurity risks are prevented, eliminated or minimised across NSW.

A second discussion paper outlines a proposal to further improve the way NSW manages new pest animal incursions.

Submissions on the discussion papers, close Friday April 27, 2018.