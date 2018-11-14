Menu
WHAT A CATCH: Beau Gower with his giant trevally.
Fishing

'First cast': Reeling in a big silver stunner

Mark Zita
by
14th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
FOR Gladstone-based fisherman Beau Gower, finding a giant trevally last week in waters south of the city was not expected.

"The weather turned out pretty badly," Mr Gower said.

"I only got about two or three hours worth of fishing."

While he got two smaller fish during this trip, he decided to drop a new lure and to his surprise, he managed to snag the 1.10m silver beauty.

"I managed to get it first cast," Mr Gower said.

Mr Gower has been fishing his whole life, but targeting giant trevally was a relatively new venture.

"I've only just gotten in to chasing GT's on poppers for the last two years," he said.

Mr Gower is a serious fisherman, using a Big Gear 14,000 Shimano twin-power reel with a PE8 rod to lure in the giant trevally, and has some tips for other fishermen.

"Look for big tides for giant trevallies, and find the current lines," he said.

Gladstone Observer

