First council-backed event of COVID era a success

THE first Clarence Valley Council event since COVID-19 hit our shores went ahead earlier this month and was a smashing success.

The Wild River Bass Classic fishing competition highlights the mighty Clarence River and pits some of the best anglers across the region against one another.

But there could only be one winner, with Anthony Duff's team taking out first place ahead of Michael Goodwin's team, who made an epic video to recap the day.

Cheers for the great weekend legends! Posted by Michael Goodwin on Monday, 7 September 2020

Event organiser David Copperthwaite said it was a 'crazy effort' from all competitors on the day and thanked those involved in making it all happen.

"Congratulations to all the top placed teams, you boys put some crazy effort in," Copperthwaite said.

"Thank you to all that took part in or supported the event. I'm stoked that it was safe, fun, and plenty of fish were caught.

"Thanks to all the sponsors but special mention to my mates at Frogleys offshore for everything they have done, it wouldn't have happened without you.

"Thanks to Sue, Kev and Veronica for the help, and Kyle for his awesome catering. Lastly, thanks Jo for putting up with me and the last two months of work."

WILD RIVER BASS CLASSIC RESULTS

1. Anthony Duff, units 1,249.00

2. Michael Goodwin, units 1,242.00

3. Rick Gough, units 1,233.00

4. Robert Blackeby, units 1,203.00

5. Dean Thomson, units 1,199.00

6. Andrew Lollback, units 1.189.00