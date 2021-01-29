First-class training facilities a boost for Harwood Cricket

Harwood has long been a powerhouse club of Clarence Valley cricket, and the opening of a new $100,000 training facility will be a boost not just for the club, but for cricket on the North Coast.

The new three-lane cricket net complex has provided the Harwood cricket community with the opportunity to access safe and secure cricket practice facilities and train together as a club.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the facility would help ensure cricket on the North Coast remains strong.

"The North Coast has produced many NSW and Australian representatives over the years including Adam Gilchrist, Lyn Larsen and the late Phillip Hughes," Gulaptis said.

"This facility will ensure the region remains a breeding ground for the State's best cricketers and allow local players to continue to dream of wearing the baggy green and the baggy blue."

Harwood Cricket Club members and supporters celebrate the new state-of-the-art practice nets at their home ground with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the project included installing a new fully enclosed synthetic cricket pitch and the upgrade of the two existing cricket pitches.

"These practice nets are now Australian standard and can be used by both junior and senior players," Hogan said.

"This project benefits all levels of cricket on the North Coast, from girls and boys picking up a bat and ball for the first time to the region's elite players."

Cricket NSW chief executive officer Lee Germon said the new facility will help to foster the North Coast's love of cricket and increase participation.

"We sincerely thank all that were involved in bringing this important project to fruition", Germon said.

"These facilities have been made possible with a partnership approach to funding and we're delighted to have delivered this project with the NSW ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund, Cricket Australia via the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, and the cricket community."

The project was funded through the NSW Government's T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Legacy Fund, the Federal Government's Community Sport Infrastructure (CSI) grant program and the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund. Harwood Cricket Club also contributed to the project.

Harwood's junior development has long been one of the club's strengths, and of the 16 teams across Lower Clarence's under-17s, 14s and 12s, Harwood fielded six - two in each age division, and all finished first or second, losing no more than one match all 2019/20 season.

Harwood Cricket Club president Tim McMahon (middle) accepted the award for The Daily Examiner Club of the Year alongside fellow nominees Mitch Christiansen (Grafton Athletics Club), Graeme Green (Clarence River Jockey Club) and Matt Farrell (Maclean FC) at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examin

Named as Club of the Year at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards, the training facilities will help ensure Harwood remains a dominant force in Clarence cricket.

This Saturday Harwood's Lower Clarence First Grade side will be the first team to make use of the new facilities on game day when they host the Woodford Island Warriors, with the home side keen to bounce back from last round's defeat to reigning premiers Maclean United.

In the rest of the Maclean Bowling Club LCCA First Grade competition Maclean United will travel to Yamba to take on Yamba while Lawrence and Iluka will face off at Barry Watts Oval.

In the North Coast Premier League competition Harwood is on the road south to play Valleys at Phillip Hughes Oval.