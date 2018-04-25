First dawn service at memorial since 1926

Amy White and Brian Bultitude at the first ever Copmanhurst Anzac Day Dawn Service.

Amy White and Brian Bultitude at the first ever Copmanhurst Anzac Day Dawn Service. Caitlan Charles

HUMBLED. That is how Brian Bultitude felt with more than 100 people crowded around the cenotaph at Copmanhurst for the first dawn service in the memorials history.

"We had those two horse rides, one in 2015 when we took 150 horses to Grafton and 2017 we did the Chauvel ceremony in Tabulum and 120 horses rode 3 days to Copmanhurst,” he said.

"I formed a team and those team are all workers and not gunners... they all got together and said we want an Anzac Day.”

For the last 20 years, Mr Bultitude, as the president of the Grafton RSL Sub-branch, has been at the helm of Grafton's Anzac Day service, but this year, he had to hand over the major service to someone else so he could organise one in his own town.

"I said you're going to have to run it your self this year, I've got another call,” he said.

"So we got together as a team again and made it happen.

"I feel really humbled. The people of Copmanhurst have never had this service and look what's happened here today.”

Mr Bultitiude said the memorial was opened in 1926 and they've never had a service since as far as anyone can tell him.

"The schools have had their own service, but talking to the school master, having he known about this they would have combined,” he said.

"They will combine from now on.”