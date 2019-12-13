First day feels: Was Grafton bridge smooth sailing for motorists?

Peak-hour traffic was flowing smoothly on the old bendy bridge, the first time in decades thanks to the new Grafton Bridge opening on Thursday.

Peak-hour traffic was flowing smoothly on the old bendy bridge, the first time in decades thanks to the new Grafton Bridge opening on Thursday.

MOTORISTS forced to shuffle across the old Grafton Bridge each morning and afternoon found themselves cruising along the old iron lady with ease on Friday.

It was an unusual sight during morning peak hour – there wasn’t any. No line-up of traffic as far back as Ryan Street, South Grafton. Through Street hadn’t become the usual parking lot, which often reached the Australian Hotel three blocks away. Instead, local traffic merged like a zip up Bent Street and disappeared over the bendy bridge without delay.

“I got on the old bridge straight away without waiting as everyone was driving on the new one,” Tahnee Baker said on the Daily Examiner Facebook page.

Back in 2017, The Daily Examiner staff put pedal to the metal and times their trips into Grafton via the old bridge from Bent St round-a-bout to the Villiers St intersection.

According to Google Maps at the time, the trip was expected to take three minutes.

At 8.34am – right in the midst of peak hour - it took our reporters four times that number, the worst time recorded across the morning.

Some motorists have said congestion was present near Bunnings suggesting that the problem has simply moved.

Yesterday, staff timed the same trip at the same hour. Thanks to the opening of the new bridge, traffic was flowing freely at just under two minutes.

However, despite the positive reactions from readers, some motorists are convinced that this congestion hasn’t left, it’s simply moved to a new spot.

“Traffic does not flow smoothly near Bunnings, BP and Maccas as it’s a nightmare with people just randomly going anywhere,” Shelly Brophy said on social media.

“It’s going to be a very dangerous area.”

Others have suggested that the new bridge will cause future congestion problems behind Grafton Shoppingworld near Pound and Villiers St which one reporter experienced on Friday morning during their commute.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the true test for successfully managing traffic flow across the two Grafton bridges is yet to come.