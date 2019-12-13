Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peak-hour traffic was flowing smoothly on the old bendy bridge, the first time in decades thanks to the new Grafton Bridge opening on Thursday.
Peak-hour traffic was flowing smoothly on the old bendy bridge, the first time in decades thanks to the new Grafton Bridge opening on Thursday.
News

First day feels: Was Grafton bridge smooth sailing for motorists?

Jenna Thompson
13th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS forced to shuffle across the old Grafton Bridge each morning and afternoon found themselves cruising along the old iron lady with ease on Friday.

It was an unusual sight during morning peak hour – there wasn’t any. No line-up of traffic as far back as Ryan Street, South Grafton. Through Street hadn’t become the usual parking lot, which often reached the Australian Hotel three blocks away. Instead, local traffic merged like a zip up Bent Street and disappeared over the bendy bridge without delay.

“I got on the old bridge straight away without waiting as everyone was driving on the new one,” Tahnee Baker said on the Daily Examiner Facebook page.

Back in 2017, The Daily Examiner staff put pedal to the metal and times their trips into Grafton via the old bridge from Bent St round-a-bout to the Villiers St intersection.

According to Google Maps at the time, the trip was expected to take three minutes.

At 8.34am – right in the midst of peak hour - it took our reporters four times that number, the worst time recorded across the morning.

Some motorists have said congestion was present near Bunnings suggesting that the problem has simply moved.
Some motorists have said congestion was present near Bunnings suggesting that the problem has simply moved.

Yesterday, staff timed the same trip at the same hour. Thanks to the opening of the new bridge, traffic was flowing freely at just under two minutes.

However, despite the positive reactions from readers, some motorists are convinced that this congestion hasn’t left, it’s simply moved to a new spot.

“Traffic does not flow smoothly near Bunnings, BP and Maccas as it’s a nightmare with people just randomly going anywhere,” Shelly Brophy said on social media.

“It’s going to be a very dangerous area.”

Others have suggested that the new bridge will cause future congestion problems behind Grafton Shoppingworld near Pound and Villiers St which one reporter experienced on Friday morning during their commute.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the true test for successfully managing traffic flow across the two Grafton bridges is yet to come.

clarence development grafton bridge new grafton bridge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sentenced for defrauding government of $25,000

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for defrauding government of $25,000

        Crime Leanne Crowder has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court for defrauding the Commonwealth Government of more than $25,000. Here' show she did it.

        Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        premium_icon Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        Crime Shane Leslie Johnson not guilty in 'murder' of Ian Klum,

        Bushfire recovery happening hour by hour

        premium_icon Bushfire recovery happening hour by hour

        News Deosa wholefoods celebrating ‘life and the power of community’ after crisis

        St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

        premium_icon St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

        Business Works to begin on full redvelopment and expansion of aged care facility in...