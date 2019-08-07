Doors open for Valley student's first day

THE opening of the Country Universities Centre this week meant one student could get a bit of quiet study in before picking up her new goats.

"I had to come in on Wednesday morning to see the eye specialist and then I had to pick some baby goats up," said CUC student Annette Cosgrove.

"So I could come here between the two."

The Clarence Valley Country Universities Centre opened on Monday and provided a space for students enrolled through universities around the country to study and use computer and conferencing facilities as they wished.

As a mother studying a Graduate Diploma of Counter Terrorism and Security, Ms Cosgrove was grateful to now have a "fabulous" place where she could study uninterrupted.

"It is amazing, I have downloaded so much material that I need to study, in an hour and a half," she said

"The space is so professional and yet relaxing at the same time. There are no distractions here and I am hoping to get here two full days a week."

Centre manager Melanie Lamb said there had been a number of students already use the centre and would be many more to come.

"Everyone walks in and just goes 'wow'. It has a great vibe and it feels very homely," she said.

"Most of the degrees today are able to be done online and this centre will really help students stay connected."

Ms Lamb said she was also learning as she grew into the role and would be dedicating time to learning what was on offer to better assist students.

She was also able to help identify scholarships students could be eligible for and assist them in making applications and Ms Lamb said she would keep working hard to promote the centre

"I still find people who have not heard about the centre and I just have to keep getting out there and promoting it online." she said.