Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crash investigators have released details into a plane crash that killed two men and revealed how long it will take them to complete the probe.
Crash investigators have released details into a plane crash that killed two men and revealed how long it will take them to complete the probe.
News

First details of fatal plane crash probe revealed

by Grace Mason
2nd Jan 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PLANE which crashed and killed two men near Mareeba last month was just 500m from the airport runway when it plunged to the ground.

Cooktown man William Scott-Bloxam, 73, and 63-year-old Stuart man and fellow pilot Geoff Burry died on December 14 when their Angel Aircraft Corporation Model 44 Angel twin-engine light plane crashed near the Mareeba Aerodrome.

Pilot William Scott-Bloxam died in a crash at Mareeba.
Pilot William Scott-Bloxam died in a crash at Mareeba.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the crash and has released details on what it will focus on in the investigation.

"Shortly after taking off from runway 28, the aircraft entered a right turn, descended and subsequently impacted terrain about 0.5km beyond the runway," it said.

"Two pilots were on board and both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft was destroyed.

"The evidence collection phase of the investigation will include examination of the aircraft and accident site, interviewing witnesses and reviewing recorded audio and flight data."

Geoff Burry has been tragically killed after the light plane he was a passenger in crashed in a cornfield near Mareeba Airport yesterday.
Geoff Burry has been tragically killed after the light plane he was a passenger in crashed in a cornfield near Mareeba Airport yesterday.

Witnesses reported hearing the engines missing and backfiring before the aircraft, believed to be the only one of its kind in Australia, crashed about 11.20am.

The ATSB update said a final report would be issued after the investigation and if a critical safety issue was identified it would notify appropriate parties.

The final report is due between July and September next year.

accident australian transport safety bureau geoff burry plane crash report william scott-bloxam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Polce are reminding people to be patient as road closures and traffic diversions are periodically being put in place due to fires.

        Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

        Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

        News EXCLUSIVE content on local issues dominated top ranking articles

        McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

        premium_icon McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

        Cricket The Clarence star returns for a second tournament after impressing last year.

        Clarence Valley firefighters lend a helping hand

        premium_icon Clarence Valley firefighters lend a helping hand

        News OUR fireys are repaying the favour to those who helped us