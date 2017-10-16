21°
First exam out of the way for Year 12

Students from McAuley Catholic College debrief after finishing their first HSC exam, the first paper of English.
Jenna Thompson
A SEA of smiles filled the quadrangle at McAuley Catholic College as Year 12 students debriefed one another on Monday morning's English Paper 1 examination, hopefully an indication of good things to come when their results are released in December.

"I flew through Section One, I really enjoyed it," student Luke Landrigan said. "Though I did struggle with the other sections."

The exam required students to write an essay about a prescribed text, a creative writing piece and answer five questions about a series of unseen texts within two hours.

"I really liked the creative writing section," Julia Lloyd said. "We had three quotes and had to choose one of them to use in our story."

However, the real challenge was yet to come in Section Three: the essay.

Miss Lloyd and Mr Landrigan studied Michael Gow's drama Away as their prescribed text which they had to fashion around the theme of Discovery.

"The question focussed on how different types of motivation can lead to discovery," Miss Lloyd said. "I answered it using the ideas and concepts of the text such as death, acceptance and mental illness."

With Paper 1 now out of the way, students will be busy with last-minute study sessions for English Paper 2 tomorrow where the exams branch off to questions specific to Advanced or Standard study.

Grafton Daily Examiner
