First girder installed on new Sportsman Creek Bridge

PROGRESS: The first girder is lowered into position on the new Sportsman Creek Bridge.

THE first girder has been installed on the new $27 million Sportsman Creek Bridge at Lawrence, marking a major milestone in the project.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the new concrete crossing will remove a pinch point at Lawrence and improve safety for all road users because of its shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The new concrete bridge has been a long time coming and once work is completed next year will revolutionise the way locals and freight operators do business," he said.

"The 105 year old timber bridge has served the community well but it doesn't meet predicted future demand with more than 1,000 people using Sportsmans Creek every day.

"I'm pleased to inspect progress on the new 175 metre crossing which will connect Grafton Street and Grafton-Lawrence Road."

The community will be kept updated as work progresses and more information on the project can be found on the Roads and Maritime Services website.