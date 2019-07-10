First-half goal-fest puts Maclean White in dreamland

FOOTBALL: Maclean White have brushed aside any concerns over player availability to beat table-toppers Yamba.

The second-placed side was four players down heading into the top-of-the-table clash but a strong first-half performance resulted in the side putting four goals past a similarly understrength Yamba Breakers side and staying the course to record a 4-1 win.

Maclean White coach Wayne Sutton said he was happy with the way the side performed despite the personnel and positional changes that were required to accommodate for the depleted squad in the Second Division North clash.

"I was certainly pleased with the younger players and some of the more senior players who might have had to play out of position also did a good job," he said.

"We spent a little more time at training re-emphasising what everyone's role was and what they had to do and in that first half we really couldn't fault the team. They were fantastic."

It was a first half to remember for the Bobcats, who slotted three goals in less than 20 minutes, then Rachael Anderson sent the club into dreamland by sealing a brace on the stroke of half-time.

"Certainly the first half was excellent. Everyone did their job defensively and Shannon Hammond did a really good job in the centre of the park," Sutton said.

Yamba captain Nikki Haafwee said the result was hard to take even though the team had their own personnel issues, with the flu striking down a number of players on the eve of the match.

Haafwee said they played a "chaotic and panicked" firsthalf but a significantly improved second-half showingenabled the team to enjoy more possession andcontrol.

However the Breakers were unable to capitalise on their improvement, clawing back just the one goal, and the day belonged to the Bobcats.

Despite the win taking Maclean to within a single win off top spot, Sutton said the team would not be getting ahead of themselves, noting they had a tough run home in having to play Yamba and Westlawn.