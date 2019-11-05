First I'm a Celebrity 2020 contestant revealed

Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris will once again host I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Channel 10

Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris will once again host I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Channel 10

Channel 10 has revealed one of the stars who'll be heading into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! next year.

Miguel Maestre, best known for his role on The Living Room, will trade in his chef's hat for an Akubra when season 6 of the reality show premieres on January 5.

Maestre will be joined in the jungle by an Aussie comedian, an AFL legend and a TV megastar as they compete for a $100,000 cheque for their chosen charity.

Miguel is heading into the jungle next year.

One star you can guarantee won't be appearing on the show is Masked Singer judge Dannii Minogue.

She recently told news.com.au that she'd been approached by I'm a Celeb producers "many times over" in both Australia and the UK.

"I'm not a camping girl," she said when asked why she had rejected the offers. "I'm arachnophobic and I'm really awful when I'm hungry. It's not for me.

"No one needs to see a hangry Minogue," Minogue joked. "No one needs to be subjected to that."

Minogue's not the only star who has revealed publicly that they turned down an offer to appear on I'm a Celeb.

Richard Reid won the 2019 season of I’m a Celeb.

Earlier this year Kyle Sandilands said on KIIS FM that he was offered $1.2 million to appear on the show.

"Now this sounds awful, I just flat out went, 'No way!'" he said on radio.

Sandilands said he turned down the offer because he was aware that Shane Warne got paid $2 million to appear on I'm a Celeb in 2016.

The cricket legend revealed how his big reality TV payday came about in his autobiography, No Spin.

"The Australian I'm A Celebrity rang the first year … but I scared them off with a figure of two million bucks or nothing," Warne wrote.

"They said, 'That's our budget for everyone', so there was no deal. I watched that first series and quite liked it, and I got tempted by the chance to portray myself in an environment outside cricket.

"I called James Erskine, my manager, who said he knew the main guy at Channel 10 and would speak to him again, which he did. Bingo! Next day, James rang to say we've got the $2 million! Oh sh*t! When you throw a big number out there, you're not really expecting to get it; but now …"

Shane Warne completed some truly disgusting challenges on the show. Picture: Nigel Wright

Warne was also given some special allowances on the reality show, including being able to smoke.

"I could smoke but had to follow the process of being about a hundred yards from the camp with a security guard accompanying me," he wrote.

He was also allowed to sneak out of the jungle to get an Advanced Hair treatment during filming.

"It (his hair) has to be redone by Advanced Hair every three weeks, so the company flew out to the bush midway through the filming of the program," he wrote in No Spin.

"It was a simple enough strand-by-strand process to the crown of my head and took no more than 45 minutes."

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! season six premieres on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5, 2020