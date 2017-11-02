First Jacaranda Festival for first Queen's daughter

FIRST JACARANDA: Margaret Gillies, the daughter of the first Jacaranda Queen, Mavis Schwinghammer in 1935, takes her first look at a Jacaranda Thursday in Grafton.

FIRST JACARANDA: Margaret Gillies, the daughter of the first Jacaranda Queen, Mavis Schwinghammer in 1935, takes her first look at a Jacaranda Thursday in Grafton. Tim Howard

TALES of Jacaranda royalty have been around Margaret Gillies all her life, but Jacaranda 2017 was the first time she has been to Grafton to see what all the fuss is about.

Ms Gillies, from Gosford, is the daughter of the first woman to wear the Jacaranda Queen crown inm 1935, Mavis Schwinghammer.

"Mum told us about the Jacaranda Festival and was really quite proud to be the first queen,” Ms Gillies said.

"But she left town to work in Sydney when she was quite young and really didn't have much time to relive those old glories.

"Things have changed to, because when mum was crowned the Queen of the Jacarandas, it was just for the day.

"It didn't have all the pageantry that's grown up around it now.”

Mrs Gillies said her cousin, Vois Schwinghammer, was also a Jacaranda Queen in the 1940s.

"I guess you could say it's in the family,” she said. "I saw her photo was hanging up in the ice cream shop.”

Mrs Gillies said her mum brought her back to Grafton for school holidays, but school stopped her coming to any Jacaranda Festivals.

"This year I decided to come and have a look and catch up some family, Maree O'Meally-Smith and her husband, Robin,” she said.

Ms Gillies said she was also on a mission to find out more about her "pop”, Stanley Schwinghammer.

"Pop was part of the water brigade around 1909,” she said. "I've been looking for any old photos that might have him in them and any information about him.

Ms Gillies said if any local people had information about him, they could contact her on 0404074902.