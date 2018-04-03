First jump for 500kg colt

CONFIDENCE: Two-year-old No Refund with Morgan Butler's son Brodie Moffat, who will also be strapping the colt today.

CONFIDENCE: Two-year-old No Refund with Morgan Butler's son Brodie Moffat, who will also be strapping the colt today. Caitlan Charles

MDN PLATE: At 500kg, No Refund is the biggest horse in Morgan Butler's stable and he's only two-years-old.

The colt has power and wits, but when he takes on the older horses in the Exclusive Trophies Maiden Plate (1106m) at Grafton today, his ability will truly be tested.

Butler said despite the hard maiden, he believes No Refund will run a good race.

But up against the likes of Toby Edmunds' Rock De Vega and Terry Commerord's Hashtag Hero, it's going to be a tough race.

"He's got a lot of speed,” he said. "You're talking about horses who have all matured. But my bloke is a two-year-old having his first start.”

What gives Butler the confidence in his new starter is the two trials No Refund has run in Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

While he took out a fourth place in Coffs, he had a brilliant run at Grafton on March 20, coming second to Golden Valley.

"I was pretty pleased, I think he goes OK,” Butler said.

"I hope he shows what kind of opinion I have of him today.

"Some horse might take until they are three or four-years-old, but some are mentally ready at 2, but not physically.

"He is physically and mentally ready, and that is all I can ask.”

Butler said it can be difficult to find two-year-old races in the area, which is why he's opted to race him in the maiden plate.

"The next race in our area is another two and a half weeks,” he said.

"But they are day-to-day horses, they're not weekly (runners) opposed to older horses.

"With a two-year-old it's best to try and find a race when they are heady... unlike older horses who you can hold back a week.”

With Craig Franklin, who rode the colt in his first two trials out with an injury, Matthew McGuren will take the reins today, jumping out of barrier 3.

"Matt came around Friday morning and had a feel of him,” Butler said.

"I give Matt the final say, I said to him 'mate, if you think he will be competitive against an open maiden, we can go around... See what you think'.

"Matt was quite impressed.”