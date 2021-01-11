Interstate travel: Where Brisbane can and can't go

The Northern Territory’s chief health officer Hugh Heggie on Monday revoked Greater Brisbane’s hotspot status. Picture: Che Chorley

Travellers from Brisbane will be allowed to return to the Northern Territory as of Monday morning after the city's hotspot status was revoked.

As of 11am, residents from Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay and Redlands council areas are able to enter the NT.

The chief health officer's decision to revoke the status comes after Queensland recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Brisbane will come out of lockdown at 6pm on Monday night after three days, in what was an attempt to stop any spread of the UK variant of the virus throughout the community.

The lockdown was imposed after a hotel quarantine worker contracted the highly contagious mutation.

On Friday, a number of states and territories labelled Brisbane a hotspot.

Western Australia has indicated the state will have to pass a 28-day run of no community transmission before its hard border closure is relaxed.

Victoria continues to label Brisbane a "red zone" with visitors barred from entering the state.

The Northern Territory still considers Greater Sydney a hotspot.

