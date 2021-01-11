Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Interstate travel: Where Brisbane can and can't go

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Jan 2021 1:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
The Northern Territory’s chief health officer Hugh Heggie on Monday revoked Greater Brisbane’s hotspot status. Picture: Che Chorley
The Northern Territory’s chief health officer Hugh Heggie on Monday revoked Greater Brisbane’s hotspot status. Picture: Che Chorley

Travellers from Brisbane will be allowed to return to the Northern Territory as of Monday morning after the city's hotspot status was revoked.

As of 11am, residents from Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay and Redlands council areas are able to enter the NT.

The chief health officer's decision to revoke the status comes after Queensland recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Brisbane will come out of lockdown at 6pm on Monday night after three days, in what was an attempt to stop any spread of the UK variant of the virus throughout the community.

The lockdown was imposed after a hotel quarantine worker contracted the highly contagious mutation.

On Friday, a number of states and territories labelled Brisbane a hotspot.

Western Australia has indicated the state will have to pass a 28-day run of no community transmission before its hard border closure is relaxed.

Victoria continues to label Brisbane a "red zone" with visitors barred from entering the state.

The Northern Territory still considers Greater Sydney a hotspot.

Originally published as First jurisdiction revokes Brisbane hotspot status

More Stories

border closure coronavirus coronavirus qld editors picks travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: So much hinges on a name

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: So much hinges on a name

        Religion & Spirituality ‘Names are very important. Everyone responds well if we remember their name when meeting for a second time. And while most of us seem to struggle, others are very good...

        CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

        News Keep up to date with the latest from the Clarence Valley’s community groups with...

        New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

        Premium Content New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

        Careers A new employment facilitator will support employers and job seekers as part of the...

        Three new cases, hospital ED closes after COVID case

        Premium Content Three new cases, hospital ED closes after COVID case

        Health Hospital ED closes after COVID case; QR code rage man sought