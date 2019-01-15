First 'ladies only' chainsaw course roars into region

NCA Consulting and Training CEO Tamison Dunn is offering a chain operations course for women who are looking to get trained in how to use a chainsaw.

FEARLESS females, assemble: the first women's-only chainsaw course will roar to life in Alstonville next month.

Run by the NCA Consulting and Training group, the course is nationally accredited and includes two modules - maintaining chainsaws and trimming and felling trees.

CEO Tamison Dunn said while NCA courses weren't usually gender specific they had so many inquiries from women about the chainsaw operations course, they decided to make the next one just for females.

"It's not a feminist statement at all," Ms Dunn said.

"We had so many different inquires from women about the course ... the interest was there because they either lived on a rural property and wanted to learn so they didn't have to wait for their partner to get home, or they wanted to advance their employment opportunities in something like the horticulture industry.

"We just thought it could be a different learning environment if it was all women, too."

Over two days, participants will learn about work, health and safety requirements, relevant laws, industry codes and site requirements, identify operational hazards and control measures, chainsaw design, components, servicing and chain sharpening, as well as troubleshooting.

They will embark on field exercises such as performing maintenance on saws, start up and shut down procedures, controlling kickback, cross-cutting requirements, cross-cutting techniques, boring, ripping, trimming and limbing, as well as learn how to assess trees and plan cutting.

Ms Dunn said places for the practical and theory-based course were quickly filling up.

"We only have a few spots left for the course and we are looking at running another ladies-only course in the near future," she said.

"In this area they are good skills to have during storm season.

"Chainsaws, big and small, are supplied and participants receive a Statement of Attainment upon being deemed competent."

The cost of the course is $390 per person and will run from 9am-3pm on January 19-20..

Find out more at www.ncaconsultingandtraining.com.au