First lady of blues at 'Hotel Con'

IN CONCERT: Leading Australian blues guitarist Fiona Boyes is the Clarence Valley Conservatorium's first act in its Visiting Artists Series for 2018.

IN CONCERT: Leading Australian blues guitarist Fiona Boyes is the Clarence Valley Conservatorium's first act in its Visiting Artists Series for 2018. unknown

FIONA Boyes has carved an international reputation as a blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.

American reviewers have described her as a "musical anomaly" and "Bonnie Raitt's evil twin" while Rhythms Magazine declared her "Far and away the most significant Australian female Blues performer".

A distinctive finger-style guitarist, her soulful, authoritative style has earned her unprecedented recognition overseas as an Australian artist.

Winner of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Fiona has also received blues' highest international accolade with five successive USA Blues Music Awards nominations for both her electric and acoustic playing.

Check out Fiona's website here

Fiona began her career as a blues artist when she won an Australian made Maton guitar in a local coffee shop talent show. During the early years she honed her skills with all female band, The Mojos, who went on to become one of Australia's premier blues acts.

In 2000 Fiona released her debut solo recording, which won Australian Blues Album, Female Artist, and Song of the Year awards. Her international career took off in 2003 when she won the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, the first woman and first non-American to be so honoured.

Fiona Boyes plays on Rockwiz: Yamba based blues musician Fiona Boyes plays live on SBS's Rockwiz show

Fiona has toured extensively in Australia and internationally over her 25-year career, with recent 2015/2016 performances in Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, UK, Canada, USA and Central America. In May 2016, she was a final five nominee in the USA Blues Music Awards for the Koko Taylor Award: Traditional Female Blues Artist of the Year, her fifth Blues Music Award nomination. Her immersion into the rich musical and historical traditions that make up the blues give conviction and authenticity to both her guitar work and her songwriting.

Fiona comes to the Conservatorium for the first in the 2018 Visiting Artists Series, also presenting a workshop for all guitarists throughout the region.

For this concert, the Moran Auditorium at the Conservatorium will be transformed, with a limited amount of table seating available, as BYO drinks and nibbles, or buy your nibbles at the concert.