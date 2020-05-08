Menu
$4m boat launched at Yamba Marina
Business

FIRST LOOK: $4m boat hits the water in Yamba

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th May 2020 2:27 PM
YAMBA Welding and Engineering owner Bill Collingburn has watched hundreds of his boats be lifted into the water.

"I used to get nervous, but not any more," he said.

He, along with staff and a large crowd of onlookers were on hand to watch their latest boat, a two-year $4m project for NSW Fisheries be lifted into the water at the Yamba Marina this morning.

The patrol boat was lifted by two cranes from the back of a truck, and into the water to be ready for use.

Take a look at the video above, and the photos The Daily Examiner captured this morning.

Grafton Daily Examiner

