FIRST LOOK: $6.5M PCYC centre nears completion

THE Clarence Valley has waiting a long time for a PCYC to call their own, and there will be few people more relieved to see its doors open than manager Tyson Donohoe.

The $6.5 million state-of-the-art centre is expected to be completed by September, after work first started in November last year.

While there have been some challenges and setbacks, from heavy rain and flooding delaying the construction to a global pandemic holding up delivery of supplies, Mr Donohoe said he was enjoying the challenge.

"We're tracking it pretty closely with the construction side of things. The only thing I can see holding us up is fit-out equipment like gym equipment coming from interstate," he said.

"It's been about an eight month build, and we have had the coronavirus in the middle of that as well as delays with the weather. Straight after Christmas we had a week of rain which upset our pouring of concrete so that put us back a month."

"We had a massive opening planned but COVID has thrown a spanner in the works there.

"How we're going to do it, we're still working out. It might not be so much an opening day but an opening week or month just so we can keep to any restrictions but show the community as much as possible."

Mr Donohoe said he was most looking forward to being able to welcome the youth of the Clarence into PCYC Grafton.

"I do this because I love working with kids," he said.

"It started with youth at risk at my previous employment (with Juvenile Justice).

"I'm the luckiest guy alive because I get to wake up every morning and do what I love. I love what I do and I love working with kids in my own local community where I grew up as a young man.

PCYC Grafton manager Tyson Donohoe is excited to have construction complete on the new $6.5 million centre.

"I'm just really honoured PCYC have come on board and come to the Clarence.

"There's been a gap in what youth have needed for a long time, and it's taken some time to get here but they're here now and have invested heavily.

"PCYC Grafton will be a $20 million facility when completed, and you don't make that kind of investment to walk away, so they've made it clear they're here to stay and they're here for the community."

When finished, the centre will be decked out with gyms, basketball courts and gymnastics areas but also feature safe areas for youth outside of sport.

"Predominantly, PCYC has been synonymous with the boxing programs. They still do exist, and the gymnastics will be a big part of what we offer," Mr Donohoe said.

"The Clarence Valley is a big sporting region, and we do produce a huge amount of successful sportspeople.

"We will set up along those lines, but we will also branch out into the more creative stuff like art, music and dance.

"It's just a matter of establishing us as a viable business to start with, and then branch out into these other things."

Mr Donohoe said he hoped the PCYC Grafton would attract a variety of sporting events and teams down the track to use their high-performance facilities.

"There is not a sporting centre around northern NSW, to my mind, that will be able to cater for as big a capacity as we can, and with the quality amount of equipment we will have," he said.

"I'm glad we're able to send kids away to representative teams and organisations, but I'm tired of seeing them go. I want them to know they're able to train and compete at a really high level in their own community, their own home town.

"Then we can start hosting those state carnivals and competitions in things like gymnastics and boxing because we will have the capacity. Any regional sporting things that we can host, we will host."