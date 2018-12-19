First look at weather for Christmas Day

THE Northern Rivers looks set for a warm and dry Christmas Day, with the Bureau of Meteorology's first seven-day forecast showing only a slight chance of rain.

With Christmas still a week away the forecast is not set in stone, but the Northern Rivers can now start preparing for the festive season with the likely weather in mind.

It's a mixed bag for the rest of Australia, but a large high-pressure system is likely to cover most of the continent on the big day, bringing temperatures in the high 20s and into the 30s to most capitals.

Meteorologist Grace Legge said the hot weather which kicks off today until Saturday with low-intensity heatwaves for the region could stick around.

"The heatwave that is forecast to stretch from the north-west of Western Australia all the way to central New South Wales later this week will still be making its presence felt, as hot, dry air lingers, bringing very high temperatures to many inland regions," she said.

"Heat will be dragged through much of the country for Christmas, though sea breezes may keep some coastal areas a little cooler than inland parts.

"We're still a week out and timing of these systems may change which could affect the forecast, so keep an eye out for the latest forecasts."

Temperatures are forecast for the mid to high 30's on Thursday and Friday in most parts of the region before showers and possible storms on Saturday with up to 15mm of rain.

Sunday could bring a shower or two but will ease off on the 25th with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 20s forecast.

