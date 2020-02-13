FIRST LOOK: Flood waters rise-up around Coutts

VIDEO footage has revealed the rising water levels around the Coutts Crossing region this morning.

"It's all up; it's under the bridges and it's encroaching on the sewage treatment plant," one Coutts Crossing resident said.

"It's still coming in so I'd say at least half of the golf course is underwater but we've seen it much higher than that."

Black Swan Drive and Geregarow Road are closed due to water levels. McPhersons Crossing has also been closed due to water over the road.

"Armidale is the only road in and out," the resident said.

"You are an idiot if you drive through those floodwaters!"