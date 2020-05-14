Menu
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis outside the new $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre.
Health

FIRST LOOK: Gulaptis takes us inside new hospital facilities

14th May 2020 10:00 AM
The new $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre is on track to be completed by middle of this year despite disruption from the coronavirus, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

"In fact, the builders are addressing the COVID-19 situation and have introduced precautionary measures to ensure a safe workplace for all involved as work progresses," Mr Gulaptis said.

"There has never been a better time to upgrade a hospital. This isn't just an important health facility for the Clarence Valley, it is also supporting the local economy by continuing to employ people on the project."

The removal of scaffolding has begun, with the external facade of the building now visible providing the community with a greater view of how the finished ACC will appear once complete.

The interior of the new Ambulatory Care Centre
Work is progressing on joining the ACC into the existing Community Health Drug and Alcohol building, to the east of the ACC, and the hospital's West Wing building to the north.

Internally the clinical and staff areas as well as the wall sheeting, vinyl flooring, and the cabinetry for nurse stations are nearing completion on Level 1 and progressing well on Level 2.

Work has also begun on the new vehicle drop-off bay within the hospital's main entry forecourt, with pedestrian access to the hospital's Main Entrance temporarily changed.

Upon completion, the new two-storey ACC will provide modern facilities for the hospital's existing departments, including: Oncology, Chemotherapy and Haematology services; Renal Dialysis Unit; Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Podiatry, and Speech Pathology departments; Fracture Clinics and Osteo-Refracture Clinics; Dietetics and Nutrition Outpatient Clinics; and Outpatient Clinics for Cardiac and Respiratory Rehabilitation services, and Diabetes Education and Diabetes Foot Clinics.

