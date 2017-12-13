Menu
Entertainment

FIRST LOOK: Plans revealed for INXS museum at Ballina

An artist's impression of the proposed INXS museum for Ballina.
Claudia Jambor
by

PLANS have been unveiled for a museum in Ballina to pay homage to Australian rock legends INXS.

The X Building has been labelled as a potential game changer for the region by Northern Rivers business leaders, proving more than just a showcase of the band's history .

The complex, literally designed in the shape of the letter 'X', would be an ultra-modern, all encompassing arts, business and entertainment hub near the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport.

At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon in Ballina, hosted by the Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber, a key group of eight ambassadors from various industries and Ballina Shire Council met to discuss how to get the community on board with the project.

The X Building planned for Ballina in honour of Australian band INXS.
INXS band manager CM Murphy and project partner Sara Szabo showcased a three-dimensional model of the museum and presented their vision for the complex and what it could bring to the region.

Mr Murphy, who is a South Ballina resident, said The X Building would catapult the shire onto the world stage if chosen as the site to build the cultural precinct.

He also said the proposed design aimed to engage not just die-hard INXS fans and international visitors but the broader Northern Rivers community, especially its young people.

Walking up grandiose staircase like the Sydney Opera House and through the main entrance, a giant projector thrusts visitors into crowds at Wembley Stadium rocking out to INXS.

An artist's impression of the proposed INXS museum for Ballina.
The Wembley Room, the centrepiece of the ground floor, serves not only as the start of the museum but as a multi-functional space. Topped off with a double height glass ceiling, the Wembley Room could be used for large community events school graduations or music performances.

From a hologram of the band performing in the live show room to video and other archive collections in the next, the three different sections of the museum promise an interactive and fun experience for fans.

The first floor has a cafe and a series of contemporary work spaces divided into private offices as well as co-working areas with shared desks and breakout spaces. A balcony wraps around the first floor looking out onto the Wembley Room area below.

Mr Murphy said he hoped the innovative spaces paired with their spacious design and close proximity to the airport could drive a new trend for business in Australia and around the world.

The X Building planned for Ballina in honour of Australian band INXS.
The chamber's regional manager, Jane Laverty, said the project must be balanced with economic strategy and community input for success.

"We've seen too many a good project fall over because of a divided community," she said.

The X Building is the culmination of about two years' work by Mr Murphy, Ms Szabo and their team with towns and cities around Australia and the world vying to secure the cultural hub development.

The X Building will also have the opportunity for stage two expansion with the additional buildings to form the band name, INXS.

