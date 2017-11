Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

GRAFTON'S Headspace has been long anticipated for many years, and today The Daily Examiner got an inside look at the new facility, a month before its proposed start date of December 11.

With a musical themed motif put forward by their own youth advisory group, the centre will provide early and mid-intervention for youth looking for help with mental health and other allied health issues across the Clarence Valley.

Take a walk through with manager Jason Grimes.