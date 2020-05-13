Menu
Comedian Hannah Gadsby says she never had plans to make it big in America, but the trailer for her new stand-up show proves why she is such a phenomenon.
TV

Reluctantly, Hannah Gadsby shines in new trailer

by TIM MARTAIN
13th May 2020 2:42 PM
IN the first trailer released for Tasmanian comedian Hannah Gadsby's new show, Douglas, she laments having put all her trauma "eggs" in one basket.

"Had I known just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted my s**t a bit better," she says.

She refers to her groundbreaking show Nannette from two years ago, which took the world by storm when it streamed on Netflix.

In Nanette, Gadsby, from Smithton in Tasmania's north west, recounted her lifetime of physical and emotional trauma at the hands of homophobic people and used the show to essentially dismantle the structure of her own comedy.

The brutal honesty and humour of Nanette earned Gadsby worldwide fame.

The Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian named her "difficult second album" after her eldest dog, recording her second stand-up special in Los Angeles, which will screen on Netflix from May 26.

Gadsby's new show is described as a "tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back", guided by one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds.

Gadsby's first ever professional comedy gig was the 2005 Hobart Comedy Festival, and when she won the national final of Raw Comedy in 2006, a hugely successful stand-up career took off.

Gadsby's latest stand-up special, Douglas, will start streaming on Netflix on May 26.

Originally published as First look: Tassie comedian's new Netflix special

