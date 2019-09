FINALLY: The RMS have released footage of the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass.

FINALLY: The RMS have released footage of the proposed Coffs Harbour bypass. Sam Flanagan

TAKE a look at how the Coffs Harbour bypass will appear after it's completion in this 15 minute video.

RMS have released the video of the EIS design, which will be available to the public from Wednesday.

You can view the video here.