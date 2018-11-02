Charlotte is first Miss Retrofest

PAST ERA: Miss Charlotte White, of Grafton, won the title of Miss Retrofest at the 2014 Grafton Retrofest Jacaranda event at Market Square on Sunday.

PAST ERA: Miss Charlotte White, of Grafton, won the title of Miss Retrofest at the 2014 Grafton Retrofest Jacaranda event at Market Square on Sunday. Debrah Novak

GRAFTON girl Charlotte White has a new claim to fame - Miss Retrofest 2014.

Picked by public vote, the Pin-up Girl competition was one of the main attractions at the inaugural Retrofest event.

Miss White, a part-time face-painter, said she got dolled up in retro outfits whenever she got the chance, and yesterday was dressed by Wicked Dames.

"I had about eight dresses to choose from," she said.

"My grown-up job is at a bank which can be quite serious and professional, so this is a good way to have a bit of fun.

"I think it's so much better for girls to respect their bodies and dressing up in retro gear really accommodates that."

Retrofest was masterminded and organised by Wicked Dames owner Virginia Hundt, who was also the event's sole sponsor.

Fellow organiser Catherine Moloney said they were happy with the turnout.

She thanked all of the stall-holders, competition entrants and entertainers for making it what it was.

"In particular, I want to say a huge thankyou to the roller derby girls who went up and down the street this morning and raised $200 for the Jacaranda Festival," she said.

"We're just trying to do this to be here for the community."

Grafton local and Big River Rocker Stacie Taylor said she hoped the event would be back and bigger next year.

"I'm keen to see more of this sort of thing around here," she said.