First National capitalises on Grafton boom

CLEVER MOVE: Dave Grams, Tom Coombes and First National CEO for Australia and New Zealand Ray Ellis at the opening of First National Grafton. Caitlan Charles

GRAFTON is only going to continue to benefit from the city exodus according to First National Australia and New Zealand CEO Ray Ellis.

"People (are) leaving the city because of high house prices and moving to towns where there are jobs,” Mr Ellis said.

"The jobs that have been created here with the construction of the bridge, the jail that is opening in 18 months; Grafton is a solid town.”

It's this growing market that made First National want to recommit to the Grafton area.

Everyone gathers outside the new First National Real Estate office in Grafton. Caitlan Charles

Mr Ellis said opening an office on Pound St was great for First National Real Estate, which has a Yamba office.

"We've been here for over 20 years. To have our office back here as an extension of our Yamba office is about bringing better service and better quality to the local community,” he said.

"First National is a group of independent agents throughout Australia and New Zealand with over 400 officers and what sets us apart is we are locally operated businesses that are part of a large network.

Staff from the Yamba and Grafton First National Real Estate team. Caitlan Charles

"You get the best of both worlds, with local character, local identity with the power of the brand of the second largest network in Australia behind the local people.”

First National Grafton is at 109 Pound St.