AN AIRCRAFT with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera.

A 62-year-old Western Australian man was involved in the crash, which happened at about 9.30am.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the Auburn State Forest after the Jabiru the pilot was flying reportedly suffered engine failure and crashed into dense forest.

The man was taken to hospital by road.