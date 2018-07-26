First pot shots fired

A CHALLENGE from Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell could signal what will be the beginning of a drawn-out campaign for the seat.

Mr Cansdell threw out a jab yesterday when he challenged current member Chris Gulaptis to donate his recent parliamentary pay rise to support farmers in drought-affected areas.

He said he would donate to charity the 2.5% pay rise from his government pension to charity, and called on Mr Gulaptis to do the same.

"If you won't support our battling Aussie farmers with government assistance the least you can do is to follow my lead and also donate your government pay rise to a charity to support our farmers,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis counterpunched immediately to Mr Cansdell's challenge through a statement to The Daily Examiner.

"Perhaps the Shooters candidate should consider donating to farmers the hundreds of thousands of dollars he cost taxpayers, including farmers, when he forced a by-election to save 100% of his taxpayer-funded pension after admitting to falsifying a Statutory Declaration,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Cansdell resigned as Clarence MP in 2012 over a false statutory declaration on a traffic offence but was not charged with any offence.

Mr Cansdell has been touring drought-affected areas of NSW through Dubbo and Broken Hill and said that even the kangaroos and emus were looking half-starved farmers were telling him it's the worst drought in living memory.

"Since the National Party have failed our struggling farmers it now falls upon people like us to donate what we can to get them through this,” he said.

Mr Cansdell also called on John Barilaro, the NSW Nationals leader and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to urgently provide a drought-relief package for farmers that includes freight and fodder subsidies instead of loans.

"We are one of the few countries in the world who do not support our struggling rural sector,” he said.

"The State Government have $1.5 billion to relocate the Powerhouse Museum, $2 billion for new stadiums but where is the support to our farmers who are struggling to survive in one of the most severe droughts on record?”

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said that farmers did need help and said the Nationals in the NSW Government were working with their federal counterparts to further boost help that will make a real difference to drought-stricken farmers.

"Being in government is what gives us the power to deliver for farmers. We are already delivering much more than previous governments but we acknowledge we can and do need to do even more to help rural communities including farmers,” he said.

"I am confident that the efforts of all our National Party MPs will result in significant changes and improvements to current drought-assistance measures in the very near future. I am in this job to make a difference not a headline.”