First sign of city's purple blooms appear on Grafton streets

Bunches of flowers on the jacaranda tree near the Pound St entrance to the Grafton Food Emporium. Tim Howard

THE Jacaranda City's annual covering of purple is about to begin and the first blooms can be seen appearing on the almost-bare branches.

Jacaranda Festival is just a little over a month off and the trees look to have once again timed the donning of their cover of blooms to perfection.

Traditionally, the first signs of blooms are patchy as some trees tend to perform better than others.

A jacaranda tree in Pound St, outside Grafton Food Emporium, has traditionally been one of the first to bloom. Tim Howard

One tree in Pound St, has for many years led the way, but it won't be long before the rest of Grafton's jacaranda trees join in the fun.