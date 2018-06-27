Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rod Cashion, Farren Mahoney, Ian Busch, Julian Ackad, Jack Marshall and Luke Peers at the turning of the first sod.
Rod Cashion, Farren Mahoney, Ian Busch, Julian Ackad, Jack Marshall and Luke Peers at the turning of the first sod. Rachel Vercoe
News

First sod turned for new $15m service centre

Jasmine Minhas
by
25th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP to 260 new jobs are expected to become available in Coffs Harbour with construction now under way on a new $15m service centre on the Pacific Highway.

Around 110 jobs will become available across five different businesses, including Hungry Jacks, Oliver's Real Food, Boost Juice and Caltex Foodary, and 150 jobs during construction.

Located at the corner of Stadium Dr and the Pacific Hwy, work is expected to be completed in six months and will see the new centre open in time for Christmas.

 

3D render of the new service centre in Coffs Harbour.
3D render of the new service centre in Coffs Harbour. Contributed

At the official sod-turning on Monday, Project Director Julian Ackad from Spectrum Retail Group said the decision to invest in Coffs Harbour was 'made easy' by the booming local economy.

"Today is our first day of site works which is really exciting," he said.

"We saw great prospects in Coffs Harbour. It's a growing town, there's lots of investment happening here and the $1b Bypass was a big factor. We had a lot of strong interest from our tenants.

"The Coffs economy keeps going from strength to strength. In the last 12 months we've seen $338m worth of developments approved by Council and 9,000 jobs have been added to the economy since 2001."

 

3D render of the new service centre in Coffs Harbour.
3D render of the new service centre in Coffs Harbour. Jasmine Minhas

Mr Ackad added Queensland-based Beech Constructions has taken on local contractors where possible.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, welcomed the development and said it was great news for the local economy.

"It's great to see the start of construction on another new enterprise in our growing city," he said.

"This is an investment in the future prosperity of the Coffs Coast."

boost juice caltex coffs harbour coffs harbour bypass employment hungry jacks pacific highway service centre
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Junior league finals cancelled

    Junior league finals cancelled

    Rugby League Concerns over the wet ground at McKittrick forces schoolboy comp finals to be postponed

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:07 PM
    Lauretta Lewis: The face of 2018 carnival

    premium_icon Lauretta Lewis: The face of 2018 carnival

    Feature Crowned Lady of the Carnival looking forward to continuing her role

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    Batman example shows it is possible to ditch a dodgy past

    Batman example shows it is possible to ditch a dodgy past

    Politics Batman changes name as Coutts Crossing votes on similar proposal.

    Decision made on showground toilet

    Decision made on showground toilet

    Council News To repair or demolish showground toilets

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners