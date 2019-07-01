First time dancers shoot for the stars

WINNERS: The Stars of Clarence (l-r) highest fundraiser linedance teacher ALison Bathgate with Travis Paul, judges choice Aaron Hartmann with teacher Caitlin Leek and people's choice Kate Harvison with teacher Nicole Davies.

WINNERS: The Stars of Clarence (l-r) highest fundraiser linedance teacher ALison Bathgate with Travis Paul, judges choice Aaron Hartmann with teacher Caitlin Leek and people's choice Kate Harvison with teacher Nicole Davies. Adam Hourigan

EIGHT brave people took centre stage at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night, and danced like someone else's life depended on it.

Crossing diverse genres such as linedancing, contemporary, hip hop and even highland, the participants, with their dance teacher of only a few week by their side put their two best left feet forward to raise money for the Cancer Council.

The event, dubbed Stars of the Clarence, raised more than $25,000 for the charity, and sent a crowd of nearly 500 into raptures with their routines.

Judges choice winner, Grafton High teacher Aaron Hartmann, whose contemporary routine with Studio One Dance Academy teacher Caitlin Leek silenced the crowd with an unexpected finesse and grace said one he hit the stage, the nerves disappeared.

"It was the lead-up, sitting back stage was as nervous as been for any footy grand-final,” he said.

"It was a bit weird, once I got on stage I couldn't see anyone, I've never been on stage in my life.

"But just like any sport you get into zone and just do it.”

"He was fincredible,” teacher Caitlin said. "It felt just fantastic.”

For people's choice winner Kate Harvison, who danced a high-energy Bollywood routine alongside Ashley Albert's Performing Arts teacher Nicole Davies, it was an intense practice routine that led to the honing of their dance.

Police officer Travis Paul led the fundraisers, raising $4,748.60 and gave credit to his teacher Alison Bathgate and the Grafton Linedancers who contributed more than $1200 to his total.

Community Liason officer for Cancer Council Northern Rivers Erin Turnbull said the night was an unbelievable success given the short lead-in time.

The event is scheduled to be held again in two years, with the Relay for Life taking pride of place in April next year.