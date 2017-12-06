First time grants for Lower Clarence groups

St James school students do their show on TLC 100.3 FM in Yamba, watched by TLC presenters and president Peter Finucan.

FOR the first time, three groups in the Lower Clarence have been given grants by the Northern Rivers Community Foundation.

Yamba community radio station TLC, the Disabled Surfers Association Yamba and the Yaegl Local Aboriginal Land Council have all been awarded the grants to help their organisations and community.

Peter Finucan from TLC said they were lucky enough to be awarded $4,000 to help refurbish their studio with an air conditioner.

"That will keep comfortable our range of presenters which includes all ages and some people with disabilities and the kids who come in from schools on Friday to do a show,” he said.

Mr Finucan and the TLC station manager were extremely excited to be included in the funding grants.

"Funnily enough there were other grants given that related to our area, the Lower Clarence,” he said about the Disabled Surfers Association and the Yaegl Aboriginal Land Council.

"We felt good the Lower Clarence is being recognised.”

The NRCF said their move into the Clarence Valley was made possible by a large donation from the Yulgibar Foundation.

Mr Finucan said TLC is here to service the community and anyone interested in joining should give them a call.

The three grants given to Clarence Valley groups were part of 18 grants distributed to groups across the Northern Rivers region.

OTHER WINNERS

DISABLED SURFERS ASSOCIATION FAR NORTH COAST

Surf n Turf Beach Wheelchair - This equipment is imperative to transport Disabled and Challenged Participants in and out of the water safely and with dignity.

YAEGL LOCAL ABORIGINAL LAND COUNCIL

Targeting Healthy Eating Program aimed at disadvantaged Aboriginal families within the Lower Clarence communities who are not receiving the daily nutritional requirements.