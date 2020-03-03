First time lucky for Fu Hao

Fu Hao with trainer Andrew Parramore before the gelding hits the track for its first race.

Whether it’s your first day at a new job, your first day at school or first time performing open-heart surgery, there are bound to be a few nerves.

And it is no different for Fu Hao, who is about to take the first step in what could be a long and storied career.

The three-year-old is gearing up for the CG&E Handicap in Grafton today, coming off the back of its first open trial last month.

Trainer Andrew Parramore gave the gelding a pass mark after the trial and said there were a few “silly things” that were getting in the way of his learning – like being shy.

“His trial wasn’t great, it was a pass mark, he didn't go too bad,” he said.

“He is a little bit of a slow learner but he’ll get there.

“He has got through most of it and still wears blinkers, but like I said, a little bit of a work in progress.”

Parramore said he didn’t vary the program too much before a horse’s first race, but did have an experienced jockey lined up to take Fu Hao through its paces.

“I was lucky enough to get Stephen Traecey who has been riding for a lot of years and he is good with babies,” Parramore said.

“I think that will help him a lot.

“He will jump a little bit better and might run a better race.”

When talk turned to how early he could tell one of his horses had what it takes to be a winner, Parramore said it varied, with some horses showing signs early and others being late bloomers.

“Some of them you just know,” he said.

“Little ‘Single Chance’ – he just trialled straight away and could always gallop.

“But I think this horse will win a few races. He’s got some ability, but like I said, he is just such a slow learner that I think he will be more for next time in.”

Fu Hao wasn’t the only horse in Parramore’s stable out on the track today, with Multiplied featuring in Race 7 Class 1 Handicap at 5.55pm.

Multiplied was coming off the back of a big win in Ballina last time out and Parramore said while Multiplied had “got all the favours”, she had still run a great race.

The four-year-old mare showed a glimpse of what she was capable of and won by “two-and-a-half to three lengths.”

“She has always had a little bit of ability but I have always been pulling my hair out trying to get it out of her,” he said.

“She hasn’t brought it to the racetrack, but she did there the other day and hopefully she can get a bit of confidence and we will see it on Tuesday.”

That win was on a Heavy 10 track and Parramore said while it may be soft here in Grafton there was a big difference and was hoping she could prove herself on the better surface.