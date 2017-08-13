First-time paddlers get a waterside surprise

The Grafton Dragonboat Club ran a come-and-try day on the Clarence River on Saturday.

THE Grafton Dragonboat Club held their monthly come-and-try day a week later this month, and for those who took the paddle down the river, they were in for a treat.

The club had organised with Fulton Hogan project management for a waterside tour of construction of the new bridge, paddling inside the exclusion zone to see close-up the construction work.

Normally held on the first Saturday of every month, club members take new paddlers up the river to give them a taste of what it's like, and for many it's a surprise club president Robin Smith said.

"We paddle up to the bridge and back, and people are sometimes shocked at how good it can be for their fitness going for a paddle,” he said.

Prospective paddlers need to bring a bottle of water, sun protection, and be willing to get a little bit wet.

"We'd love to have more members join the club, because we're a sporting club who train three times a week,” Mr Smith said.

"We're preparing for the Rainbow Regatta in two weeks time, then another set o races the next month before gearing up for our Jacaranda regatta in the last week of October.

"We've already got one community team nominated this early, and are looking for more.”

The club has tasted success in competitive paddling, with junior and senior members competing in state and national titles, as well as international Masters competition.

More information is available on the Grafton Dragonboat Club page, or phone the club on 0401 634 414.