First-up test as Clarence representative sides travel south

NCCC INTERDISTRICT: North Coast representative sides come together again for interdistrict cricket tomorrow with some exciting talent on display.

Lower Clarence Cricket Association will be looking to go one better across the grades this year after losing out to Coffs Harbour in the under-16 and under-12 finals last season.

Lower Clarence will take on the defending champions Coffs Harbour in an opening round that is certain to thrill.

Clarence River Cricket Association will hope to put their performance last year behind them when they take on new side Valleys in Macksville tomorrow.

GAME DAY: Clarence River travel to Donnelly Welsh Field in Macksville to take on Valleys while Lower Clarence head to Toormina Oval to play Coffs Harbour across under-12s, under-14s and under-16s from 10am tomorrow.