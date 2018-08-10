First 'very high fire danger' warning could be issued soon

Dry weather and hot temperatures will create dangerous fire conditions on the Northern Rivers.

Dry weather and hot temperatures will create dangerous fire conditions on the Northern Rivers. Woodburn RFS

LOW humidity, increased winds and hot weather could combine to create a very dangerous situation on the Northern Rivers.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Zone has issued a warning to residents overnight, saying the fire danger was increasing in our region.

"With our landscape so dry... next week may see elevated fire dangers," they said.

"The first Very High Fire Danger may be seen during the course of this weekend and again during next week.

"If you have a fire permit, which are now required in the Northern Rivers, remember you must not have any fire burning on days of Very High Danger or above.

"Before you light any fire check the RFS web site to know what the fire danger rating is and have a fire permit.

"It's your responsibility to know what the fire danger rating is. If you are not sure or want advice, please contact your local Fire Control Centre. You can also check the RFS website."

For the Northern Rivers, call 666 30000 during business hours for advice.