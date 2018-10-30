Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktown. Photo: Dan McCarthy
A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktown. Photo: Dan McCarthy
News

Reef first as scientists tag, track whale shark

by Daniel Bateman
30th Oct 2018 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WHALE shark has been fitted with a satellite tag in what is believed to be a first for the Great Barrier Reef.

Cairns based charter boat operator Daniel McCarthy successfully fitted a tracking device to a whale shark, as part of a scientific monitoring program, about 61km off Cooktown last week.

The research program is being run in conjunction with James Cook University scientists Dr Michelle Heupel and Dr Adam Barnett.

A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktow. Photo: Dan McCarthy
A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktow. Photo: Dan McCarthy

Whale sharks are commonly spotted throughout the marine park, but very little is known about their migratory patterns.

Mr McCarthy hoped the temporary satellite, which will naturally detach itself from the whale shark in a few days, would provide invaluable information about the animal.

"I've been fortunate enough to see lots of them and swam with plenty … out in the Coral Sea," he said.

"I have long admired these amazing creatures and had a desire to learn a lot more about them.

"You need to get the chance to swim with literally the biggest fish in the ocean, often over a hundred miles out to sea in thousands of metres of water to really appreciate the significance of these animals."

Related Items

Show More
great barrier reef marine life tag track whale shark

Top Stories

    PHYSIE: "It was really emotional...we are super proud."

    PHYSIE: "It was really emotional...we are super proud."

    Sport It was an emotional moment when cousins stood side-by-side as age group champions at the Far North Coast Physie Championships

    • 30th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through customer

    premium_icon Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through...

    Crime NOT a McHappy meal - drunken customer hurled food at staff.

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:19 AM
    Queen "Imbued with the Jacaranda spirit"

    premium_icon Queen "Imbued with the Jacaranda spirit"

    News Stella comes back to Grafton for her friends

    SCREENING: Could you have breast cancer?

    SCREENING: Could you have breast cancer?

    Health As many as 120 women in area could be unaware they have cancer

    Local Partners