Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining.
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining. CONTRIBUTED
Business

Peabody mine makes company history with equality move

8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER developing an interest in the resources sector as a 17-year-old, Megan Kline has completed an exceptional rise through the ranks.

Hailing from Moranbah, Ms Kline has been appointed as Peabody Moorvale's site senior executive, becoming the first woman to assume the role in the history of the mining company.

The announcement on International Women's Day was a proud moment for Ms Kline, who said a day with her stepdad at the Kalgoorlie gold mine set her on the industry pathway.

"My stepdad was in the mining industry in Western Australia but for some time I thought I was going to study medicine," she said.

"That all changed that day at Kalgoorlie where I found the big trucks and massive scale of operations really exciting.

"I believe the sky really is the limit for women who want to pursue trade and professional roles in the resources sector.

"For any young woman thinking about what career they might choose, I say give mining a crack. It's challenging, exciting, there's amazing people to work with and far greater financial security than some other industries offer."

Peabody Australian president, George Schuller Jnr paid tribute to Ms Kline's commitment and determination to re-shape perceptions of the typical mining industry employee.

More Stories

editors picks international women's day megan kline mines mining industry peabody peabody mining women in mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    premium_icon Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    Health COUNCIL staff will have to undergo lung tests and weeks of monitoring after asbestos was found in debris during the bushfire clean up.

    Election heats up as candidates clash

    premium_icon Election heats up as candidates clash

    Politics Candidates face off over youth unemployment

    Having problems with your landline this morning?

    Having problems with your landline this morning?

    News The issue is expected to be resolved this evening

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Whats On A new event at the Crown Hotel has kicked off to a smashing start

    • 8th Mar 2019 10:00 AM