'Stand-off' at auction for period beauty

A period beauty at 63 Arthurton Rd, Northcote, sold to a young family for $1.465 million at auction.

FIRST-home buyers secured the keys to a period Northcote home at an auction which started with a "stand-off."

The four-bedroom Edwardian beauty at 63 Arthurton Rd was pushed $35,000 past reserve by three determined bidders.

Nelson Alexander auctioneer Tom Alexiadis had to start the auction with a vendor bid of $1.3 million after a crowd of about 45 people went quiet.

A few minutes later the action kicked off with a mix of $1,000 and $10,000 bids. The property sold to a young family relocating from Sydney for $1.465 million.

Buyers Olin and Holly Mears, along with their one-year-old daughter Matilda, said they fell in love with the home's elegant renovation.

"They (the vendors) have done a great job of the renovation and it's perfect for a growing family, it's got everything you want in a house," Mr Mears said.

"It's been a six month (buying) journey so we are glad it's over."

The two-storey, character-filled home features a spacious living area at the rear, topped by a stone and recycled timber kitchen, high ceilings with ornate detailings and rear access through a double carport.

Vendors Campbell and Emily McKie said the auction was a poignant moment but were happy the keys would be passed on to a young family.

"It's a very emotional thing to leave this one behind," Ms McKie said.

The family of five had called the inner-city spot home for the past 20 years and during the time completely transformed the house.

"When I first purchased the house in 1999 it had an outhouse, since then we have pushed it out, back and up," Mr McKie said.

The family have purchased a project property in a quieter pocket of Northcote.

… but the auction started with a “Mexican stand-off” from the quiet crowd.