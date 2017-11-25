Firth chasing home-track win in middle of a Stampede

MOTORSPORT: Preliminary heats will play an important role in determining the field for this Saturday night's V8 Dirt Modified Stampede at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

Nine qualifying heats have been set down for decision over three rounds so that will give drivers plenty of opportunities to stake a claim for a starting spot in the field for the 25-lap Stampede.

The points accumulated from the heats will be vital. Those prominent in the scoring will have the definite advantage of earning a handy, up-front starting position.

It sets the scene for an enthralling contest for the V8 Dirt Modified class of racing.

"Heats are most definitely important," promoter David Lander explained.

"There are good positions in the starting field for the main event up for grabs and it largely depends on performances in the heats where the top names get to start from in the 25-lap feature race."

There also is a Dash race for the top men and that will play a role in finalising the first few rows in the final.

One of the drivers who will be in contention is local racer Andrew Firth. He is a home-town Grafton track specialist and has the car to get the job done. Andrew, who hails from Casino, has been a businessman in the local community for a number of years.

He will run a late-model factory-built V8 Dirt Modified and is quietly confident of success, though he is well aware of the task that awaits.

"I will face some tough opposition and it won't be easy. But I know if we get the set-up right with the car and I can get away to a good start in the heats, I feel I can go on with the job. But I will have to be on my game," Firth said.

There is a contest within a contest featuring the V8 Dirt Modifieds at the venue this weekend.

Drivers racing with the 350 Chevrolet V8 USA-produced crate engine will also be out to score points in the first of three Sportsman Triple Challenge rounds.

The crate engine is a race motor that comes at a cheaper price than other V8 Dirt Modified power plants. The controlling body for V8 Dirt Modified racing in this country, Dirt Modifieds Australia, has introduced this series to assist competitors.

The Sportsman Triple Challenge has attracted naming rights sponsorship through the Anything Racing company from Capalaba, Queensland.

The second round of the series will be held at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway on Saturday night, December 2, while the final and deciding leg is set to be run and won at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on January 27.

Meanwhile, the V8 Dirt Modifieds at Grafton Saturday night will be supported with racing for Wingless Sprints, Street Stocks, Junior and Production Sedans. Gates will open at 3pm and racing commences at 6pm.