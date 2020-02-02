Menu
Brothers' batsman Jamie Firth fires one towards the boundary in a round 11 clash against Tuc-Cop PLE. Firth lifted for 123 not out against Coutts Crossing on Sunday.
Cricket

Firth fires at will to keep Brothers on top

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 4:05 PM
GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :Brothers top order batsman Jamie Firth helped his side to a big win over Coutts Crossing with a whopping 123 not out score at JJ Lawrence Fields yesterday.

The season top score puts Firth on a combined 179 not out in his past two outings and the 144-run win cements his side’s spot at the top of the table with just three rounds left to play before finals in March.

Brothers’ batting brilliance through the middle order continued in the round 12 clash after ­heavyweights Kallen Lawrence (2) and Beau Sevil (5) fell early in the piece at the hands of Hayden Woods (2-47), with captain Jake Kroehnert (25) piking up some of the slack.

Brothers' captain Jake Kroehnert blocks up high during the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Brothers and Coutts Crossing at JJ Lawrence on Saturday.
But all of Coutts’ work was undone when Firth entered the frame, blasting the huge total that included 14 fours and a six off just 114 balls.

Jack Weatherstone (29) and Ben Jurd (23) chipped in to help Brothers to 8-250.

Coutts have struggled at the crease as of late and things didn’t look any better against a tight Brothers’ ­attack as openers Tim Tilse (4) and Nick Wood (14) ­failed to make a dent in the chase.

Coutts' seamer Nick Wood fires away during the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Brothers and Coutts Crossing at JJ Lawrence on Saturday.
Returning from Coffs Coast Chargers duty at the Sydney Cricket Ground last weekend, Eli Fahey (25) gave his side a glimmer of hope but a brilliant bowling display from the competition leaders saw Bill Weatherstone (2-28), Ethan Lucas (2-12), Jack Weatherstone (2-17) and Lawrence (2-16) share the wickets as Coutts fell for 106 all out.

Brothers will hope they can keep performing to a high standard to fend off any advances from their top competitors in the final few rounds to come.

brothers cricket club clarence cricket gdsc premier league
