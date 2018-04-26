Firth flies home in personal-best time at Lismore

FIRTH IN FORM: Andrew Firth enters this Saturday night's opening round of the Mr Modified Series at Castrol edge Lismore Speedway a last start main event winner.

FIRTH IN FORM: Andrew Firth enters this Saturday night's opening round of the Mr Modified Series at Castrol edge Lismore Speedway a last start main event winner. Tony Powell

SPEEDWAY: The 2017-18 season has certainly been the strongest yet for Grafton driver Andrew Firth and it got even better last weekend when the V8 Dirt Modifieds racer emerged victorious at Lismore Speedway.

Currently contesting his fifth season with the class, Firth has so far experienced what can only be described as a banner season, having collected two feature-race wins and three minor podium finishes prior to last Saturday's, when he managed to strengthen his season results.

Fully rebuilding his car following the recent Australian and Victorian titles, where he came away with a pair of top-10 results despite noticing performance issues with his 358ci powered NSW # 51 Penrite supported Bicknell car, Firth was a model of consistency when he took to the smooth Lismore track.

Coming home second in his opening heat race and backing it up with another runner-up finish in heat-race two after starting from position six, Firth knew he had a car capable of winning.

Retaining his position in the dash to line up on the outside of the front row for the feature race, it was vital Firth made the most of his start alongside pole-sitter Geff Rose.

Doing just that, Firth got the jump on Rose at the drop of the green flag and powered into an early lead, finding pace just below the middle of the track.

He sat fairly safe out in front for the majority of the non-stop 35-lap distance, before the penultimate lap when Australian champion Mark Robinson put the pressure on.

But Firth held his composure in the final stages, going on to claim the fourth feature race of his career.

"I was absolutely over the moon to have come away with the win, particularly up against the calibre of drivers I was racing with,” he said.

"Winning is always a special experience, but being able to go to Lismore Speedway, which is considered the home of V8 Dirt Modified racing, and pip some of the country's best was just unbelievable.

"I have to say a huge thanks to all of my valued sponsors who have continued to support me throughout the year.”

It was a special moment after the race when Steve Robinson, a four-time Australian V8 Dirt Modifieds champion, congratulated the Grafton speedster on his win.